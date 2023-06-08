Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Records -7.42% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) was $4.49 for the day, down -7.42% from the previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827095 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AHT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 132 led to the insider holds 24,895 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of AHT for $846 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHT now has a Market Capitalization of 167.22M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7129.

Shares Statistics:

AHT traded an average of 753.70K shares per day over the past three months and 555.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.32 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.07 and -$6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.07. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.69M to a low estimate of $360M. As of the current estimate, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $348.1M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $350M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.21M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.