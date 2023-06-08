Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Records -0.57% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) was $15.67 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $15.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088988 shares were traded. ATAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of 2.07B. As of this moment, Atour’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAT has reached a high of $29.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

ATAT traded an average of 202.82K shares per day over the past three months and 405.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.36M. Insiders hold about 25.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAT as of May 14, 2023 were 202.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 242.46k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $531.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.28M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.14M and the low estimate is $655.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.