Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Stock Closes down -8.18% on Wednesday Trading

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) closed the day trading at $0.83 down -8.18% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0736 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2245331 shares were traded. BLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7920.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 134,421 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 111,569 led to the insider holds 1,076,841 shares of the business.

Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 560,000 shares of BLPH for $5,297,600 on May 18. The 10% Owner now owns 1,211,262 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On May 18, another insider, Kim Bobae, who serves as the VP Reg. Affairs & Quality of the company, sold 9,455 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 94,550 and left with 1,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLPH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.40M and an Enterprise Value of -5.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLPH has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.3698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5198.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLPH traded about 952.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLPH traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 10.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLPH as of May 14, 2023 were 240.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 434.77k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $6.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Basic Materials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.