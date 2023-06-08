BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, BELLUS Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.59, down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $14.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529595 shares were traded. BLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 121933.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 102.11k whereas that against EBITDA is -17.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $14.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLU traded 4.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of May 14, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 11.33M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$1.19.