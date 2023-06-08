Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Black Knight Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.24, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $56.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708699 shares were traded. BKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 587.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.82B and an Enterprise Value of 11.24B. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has reached a high of $69.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKI traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.82M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BKI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 5.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $377.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $390M to a low estimate of $365.6M. As of the current estimate, Black Knight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.5M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.33M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.