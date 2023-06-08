Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Shares Decline by -15.27% to Close at $0.52

As of close of business last night, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.52, down -15.27% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0945 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7406171 shares were traded. APRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4750.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Findley Linda sold 12,464 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 6,962 led to the insider holds 252,009 shares of the business.

Krechmer Irina sold 4,805 shares of APRN for $2,684 on May 26. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 63,329 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On May 26, another insider, Deutsch Meredith L, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of the company, sold 4,216 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,355 and left with 45,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APRN now has a Market Capitalization of 38.11M and an Enterprise Value of 59.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5831, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7378.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APRN traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APRN as of May 14, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 7.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $109.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.02M to a low estimate of $100.74M. As of the current estimate, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.24M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.91M, a decrease of -20.20% less than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.63M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.47M, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.49M and the low estimate is $365.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.