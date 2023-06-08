Braskem S.A. (BAK)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) was $10.28 for the day, up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $10.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012387 shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 12.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.71.

Shares Statistics:

BAK traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 920.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 398.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.75M. Insiders hold about 77.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAK as of May 14, 2023 were 692.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 305.76k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.79B and the low estimate is $16.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.