Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) was $31.77 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $32.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910318 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BAM for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 each. As a result, the insider received 23,794,100 and left with 12,311,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAM now has a Market Capitalization of 13.08B and an Enterprise Value of 11.05B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.94.

Shares Statistics:

BAM traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 7.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.90M, compared to 3.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, BAM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for BAM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.