After finishing at $20.54 in the prior trading day, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) closed at $20.49, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538072 shares were traded. CNNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.47.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Massey Richard N bought 50,000 shares for $18.01 per share. The transaction valued at 900,615 led to the insider holds 377,417 shares of the business.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of CNNE for $509,900 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 25,400,559 shares after completing the transaction at $10.20 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Cannae Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,357,665 shares for $13.65 each. As a result, the insider received 18,532,127 and left with 79,048,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNNE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNNE has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 418.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 571.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNNE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Clean Energy Fuels Corp. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $18.73 and low estimates of $20.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.