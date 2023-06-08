Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) expected to report EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) closed at $133.03 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $131.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896516 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $144 from $159 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Isaacson Christopher A sold 3,850 shares for $133.98 per share. The transaction valued at 515,823 led to the insider holds 61,349 shares of the business.

RATTERMAN JOSEPH P sold 15,000 shares of CBOE for $2,039,400 on May 24. The Director now owns 22,615 shares after completing the transaction at $135.96 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Schell Brian N, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of the company, sold 3,997 shares for $129.00 each. As a result, the insider received 515,613 and left with 9,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBOE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.04B and an Enterprise Value of 15.42B. As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $140.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBOE has traded an average of 672.77K shares per day and 717.72k over the past ten days. A total of 105.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBOE is 2.00, from 1.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.2. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.93 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $467.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $473.1M to a low estimate of $462.8M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.1M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.32M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.63M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.