Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) was $145.24 for the day, up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $141.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1840837 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.75.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.29B and an Enterprise Value of 59.34B. As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.26.

Shares Statistics:

LNG traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 3.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.51, LNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.80% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.9 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $3.45 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.74 and $14.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.03. EPS for the following year is $12.33, with 15 analysts recommending between $17.22 and $7.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.01B, an estimated decrease of -47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.26B, a decrease of -43.60% over than the figure of -$47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.43B, down -38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.27B and the low estimate is $17.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.