Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) closed at $1.84 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676211 shares were traded. COEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COEP now has a Market Capitalization of 39.64M and an Enterprise Value of 39.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COEP has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7805.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COEP traded on average about 396.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 393.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.79M. Insiders hold about 52.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COEP as of May 14, 2023 were 369.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 230.22k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.