Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)

The closing price of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) was $1.97 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608314 shares were traded. GROY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GROY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROY now has a Market Capitalization of 284.62M and an Enterprise Value of 284.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 72.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROY has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3791.

Shares Statistics:

GROY traded an average of 565.05K shares per day over the past three months and 527.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.32M. Insiders hold about 34.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GROY as of May 14, 2023 were 401.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 300.19k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, GROY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 148.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.