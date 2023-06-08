Consensus estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)’s next quarter EPS at $0

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) closed the day trading at $62.69 up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $62.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882445 shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCEP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCEP now has a Market Capitalization of 28.84B and an Enterprise Value of 39.82B. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $66.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCEP traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCEP traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.67M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of May 14, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.53M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CCEP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.44, up from 1.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 50.60% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.02B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.47B and the low estimate is $20.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.