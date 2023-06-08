Consensus estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock clocked out at $110.94, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $110.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934519 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXRH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Morgan Gerald L. sold 2,500 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 287,500 led to the insider holds 94,824 shares of the business.

MOORE GREGORY N sold 6,000 shares of TXRH for $654,360 on May 08. The Director now owns 51,050 shares after completing the transaction at $109.06 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Jacobsen S. Chris, who serves as the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of the company, sold 3,487 shares for $110.06 each. As a result, the insider received 383,779 and left with 23,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXRH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.43B and an Enterprise Value of 8.00B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $116.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXRH traded 913.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 870.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.26% stake in the company. Shares short for TXRH as of May 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 5.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.29% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, TXRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.10% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.