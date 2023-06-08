Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) closed at $243.32 up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $242.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012128 shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Constellation Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 330.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $270 from $216 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SANDS ROBERT sold 3,858,476 shares for $223.53 per share. The transaction valued at 862,485,140 led to the insider holds 20,488,818 shares of the business.

SANDS RICHARD sold 3,858,476 shares of STZ for $862,485,140 on May 10. The Director now owns 20,488,818 shares after completing the transaction at $223.53 per share. On May 10, another insider, WildStar Partners LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 3,858,476 shares for $223.53 each. As a result, the insider received 862,485,140 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STZ now has a Market Capitalization of 44.58B and an Enterprise Value of 57.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $208.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STZ has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 206.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.77M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of May 14, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STZ is 3.56, from 3.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $3.7 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.89 and $11.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.6. EPS for the following year is $13.21, with 18 analysts recommending between $14 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.36B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.81B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.78B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.