Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Shares Decline by -7.07% to Close at $3.55

As of close of business last night, Cosmos Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.55, down -7.07% from its previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657823 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4748.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares for $23.92 per share. The transaction valued at 107,018 led to the insider holds 1,146,434 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares of COSM for $110,239 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,141,960 shares after completing the transaction at $24.64 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,474 shares for $24.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,568 and bolstered with 1,137,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.57M and an Enterprise Value of 38.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6343.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COSM traded 544.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 454.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.86M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of May 14, 2023 were 323.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 524.15k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.