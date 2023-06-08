Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock clocked out at $511.23, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $516.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1783297 shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $519.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $510.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Frates Caton sold 600 shares for $497.35 per share. The transaction valued at 298,408 led to the insider holds 4,320 shares of the business.

GALANTI RICHARD A sold 2,068 shares of COST for $999,506 on Mar 14. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 25,350 shares after completing the transaction at $483.32 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Miller Russell D, who serves as the Senior EVP of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $488.95 each. As a result, the insider received 733,430 and left with 10,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COST now has a Market Capitalization of 226.55B and an Enterprise Value of 221.85B. As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $564.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $443.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 498.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 495.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COST traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 443.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of May 14, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, COST has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 13, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.25 and a low estimate of $4.41, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.3, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $3.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.55 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.04. EPS for the following year is $15.5, with 29 analysts recommending between $17.08 and $14.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $78.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.57B to a low estimate of $73.23B. As of the current estimate, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.09B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.95B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.31B and the low estimate is $245.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.