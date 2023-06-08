Couchbase Inc. (BASE) Records 2.41 million Shares Traded, Reaches $19.35 High

After finishing at $22.23 in the prior trading day, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) closed at $15.98, down -28.12%. On the day, 2405281 shares were traded. BASE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BASE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chow Margaret sold 1,180 shares for $20.29 per share. The transaction valued at 23,942 led to the insider holds 183,856 shares of the business.

Chow Margaret sold 1,000 shares of BASE for $20,000 on May 31. The SVP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 185,036 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On May 01, another insider, Chow Margaret, who serves as the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,180 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 18,007 and left with 186,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BASE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 862.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BASE has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 297.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BASE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 892.83k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $43.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.72M to a low estimate of $41.8M. As of the current estimate, Couchbase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.79M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BASE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.82M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.7M and the low estimate is $194.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.