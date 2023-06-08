Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Rise by 3.00% to Close at $26.41

The closing price of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) was $26.41 for the day, up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $25.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853643 shares were traded. CEQP stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEQP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $31 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Chord Energy Corp sold 11,400,000 shares for $26.71 per share. The transaction valued at 304,490,580 led to the insider holds 9,585,668 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEQP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEQP has reached a high of $31.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.88.

Shares Statistics:

CEQP traded an average of 497.03K shares per day over the past three months and 417.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CEQP as of May 14, 2023 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 5.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.62, CEQP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.70.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, a decrease of -25.50% less than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.