CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) closed at $11.27 down -4.49% from its previous closing price of $11.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3108681 shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CXApp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 166.03M and an Enterprise Value of 159.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXAI has traded an average of 6.08M shares per day and 4.53M over the past ten days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.92M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of May 14, 2023 were 353.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 325.05k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 92.45%.