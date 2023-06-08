Deere & Company (DE) Records 2.18% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) was $381.82 for the day, up 2.18% from the previous closing price of $373.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1926101 shares were traded. DE stock price reached its highest trading level at $383.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $370.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $440.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Erwin Tami A. bought 675 shares for $371.05 per share. The transaction valued at 250,459 led to the insider holds 950 shares of the business.

von Pentz Markwart sold 7,110 shares of DE for $2,536,066 on May 26. The Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf now owns 57,115 shares after completing the transaction at $356.69 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, CAMPBELL RYAN D, who serves as the Pres, WWC&F and Pwr Systems of the company, sold 11,429 shares for $439.69 each. As a result, the insider received 5,025,217 and left with 13,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DE now has a Market Capitalization of 111.95B and an Enterprise Value of 163.92B. As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $448.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 377.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 395.01.

Shares Statistics:

DE traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 296.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.71, DE has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.07 and a low estimate of $7.4, while EPS last year was $6.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.58, with high estimates of $8.17 and low estimates of $7.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.13 and $31.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $31.9. EPS for the following year is $32.28, with 24 analysts recommending between $34.9 and $26.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.47B to a low estimate of $13.71B. As of the current estimate, Deere & Company’s year-ago sales were $13B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.79B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.8B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.92B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.78B and the low estimate is $46.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.