Denbury Inc. (DEN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $93.33

As of close of business last night, Denbury Inc.’s stock clocked out at $93.33, up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $91.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780544 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9116.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Jennings Nicole H. sold 618 shares for $78.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,730 led to the insider holds 60,443 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.69B and an Enterprise Value of 4.78B. As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEN traded 672.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 540.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.16M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.14% stake in the company. Shares short for DEN as of May 14, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $4.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.91. EPS for the following year is $6.37, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.84 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $359.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.38M to a low estimate of $332M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $482.16M, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.48M, a decrease of -15.50% over than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $412.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.