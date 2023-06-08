Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) expected to report EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) closed at $126.24 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $127.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2179917 shares were traded. EA stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Electronic Arts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Miele Laura sold 1,500 shares for $128.00 per share. The transaction valued at 192,000 led to the insider holds 38,586 shares of the business.

Wilson Andrew sold 5,000 shares of EA for $633,945 on May 30. The CEO and Board Chair now owns 87,809 shares after completing the transaction at $126.79 per share. On May 24, another insider, Kelly Eric Charles, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $125.19 each. As a result, the insider received 250,372 and left with 6,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EA now has a Market Capitalization of 34.43B and an Enterprise Value of 33.61B. As of this moment, Electronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EA has reached a high of $141.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EA has traded an average of 2.13M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 274.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 3.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EA is 0.76, from 0.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The current Payout Ratio is 26.30% for EA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.13 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.82. EPS for the following year is $7.62, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Electronic Arts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $7.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.