Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Stock Price Peaks at $3.0500 During Trading

The closing price of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) was $2.88 for the day, down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525812 shares were traded. ELEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELEV now has a Market Capitalization of 70.58M and an Enterprise Value of 26.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELEV has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5770.

Shares Statistics:

ELEV traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 8.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELEV as of May 14, 2023 were 369.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 130.57k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.2.