Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (EOCW)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) closed at $10.33 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $10.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827376 shares were traded. EOCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EOCW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOCW now has a Market Capitalization of 787.02M and an Enterprise Value of 783.30M. As of this moment, Elliott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOCW has reached a high of $10.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EOCW traded on average about 118.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 143.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.50M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EOCW as of May 14, 2023 were 1.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 3.71k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.00% and a Short% of Float of 0.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $19.27, with high estimates of $22.45 and low estimates of $25.07.

