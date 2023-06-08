Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $15.56

As of close of business last night, Embraer S.A.’s stock clocked out at $15.56, down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975151 shares were traded. ERJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERJ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERJ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 3.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERJ has reached a high of $16.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERJ traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.18M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ERJ as of May 14, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 1.56M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Embraer S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.48B and the low estimate is $5.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.