EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $18.92

As of close of business last night, EngageSmart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.92, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550930 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Donovan Patrick F sold 949 shares for $19.02 per share. The transaction valued at 18,050 led to the insider holds 2,529 shares of the business.

HUDSON CASSANDRA sold 2,355 shares of ESMT for $40,553 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,923 shares after completing the transaction at $17.22 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Bennett Robert Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 28,000 shares for $17.25 each. As a result, the insider received 482,996 and left with 851,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESMT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.15B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESMT traded 447.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 614.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $93.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $94M to a low estimate of $92.8M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.86M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.72M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.92M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $474.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.61M and the low estimate is $458.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.