Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Rise 1.77% in Day Trading, Closes at $54.02

The price of Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) closed at $54.02 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $53.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557684 shares were traded. ENV stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $71 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Majoros Matthew sold 4,000 shares for $54.74 per share. The transaction valued at 218,960 led to the insider holds 14,077 shares of the business.

O’Brien Shelly sold 8,800 shares of ENV for $500,192 on Mar 30. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 23,709 shares after completing the transaction at $56.84 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Cooper Barry D., who serves as the SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. of the company, sold 530 shares for $56.93 each. As a result, the insider received 30,173 and left with 30,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENV now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 3.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENV has reached a high of $69.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENV traded on average about 423.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 425.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.79M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ENV as of May 14, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 4.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $314.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $317.4M to a low estimate of $313.2M. As of the current estimate, Envestnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.85M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $323.19M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $318.55M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.