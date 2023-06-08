Erasca Inc. (ERAS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $2.80 in the last session, down -7.59% from day before closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726072 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0770 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ERAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 55,230 led to the insider holds 463,974 shares of the business.

Lim Jonathan E bought 100,000 shares of ERAS for $284,000 on Mar 28. The Chairman & CEO now owns 18,296,216 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Lim Jonathan E, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 231,420 and bolstered with 20,256,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERAS now has a Market Capitalization of 456.79M and an Enterprise Value of 125.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1312.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ERAS traded on average about 894.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 745.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of May 14, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 11.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.11.