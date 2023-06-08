Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) closed at $11.79 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550904 shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B. As of this moment, Ermenegildo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZGN traded on average about 361.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 237.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.20M. Insiders hold about 76.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of May 14, 2023 were 696.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 651.39k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZGN is 0.11, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.