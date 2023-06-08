Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $6.07 in the prior trading day, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed at $5.86, down -3.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1812796 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Donohue Mark sold 158,991 shares for $5.84 per share. The transaction valued at 928,507 led to the insider holds 208,556 shares of the business.

Charlton Kevin M. bought 5,000 shares of EVLV for $28,450 on May 18. The Director now owns 251,919 shares after completing the transaction at $5.69 per share. On May 16, another insider, Ellenbogen Michael, who serves as the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of the company, sold 83,332 shares for $5.31 each. As a result, the insider received 442,493 and left with 2,640,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 869.05M and an Enterprise Value of 689.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $6.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.90M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of May 14, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 3.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $14.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.2M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 55.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.06M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $55.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.98M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.2M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.29M and the low estimate is $78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.