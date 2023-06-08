Examining BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) closed at $35.77 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $35.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330374 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.65.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BellRing Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 181.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 205.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when VITALE ROBERT V sold 15,000 shares for $35.82 per share. The transaction valued at 537,261 led to the insider holds 230,054 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRBR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.75B and an Enterprise Value of 5.69B. As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $37.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRBR has traded an average of 918.47K shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 133.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of May 14, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $436.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $442.9M to a low estimate of $426.19M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.6M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.72M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $472M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $443.69M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.