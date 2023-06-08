Examining DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at $135.41 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $134.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536989 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Barrenechea Mark J sold 9,085 shares for $123.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,122,361 led to the insider holds 2,816 shares of the business.

Lodge-Jarrett Julie sold 8,560 shares of DKS for $1,198,400 on Apr 11. The SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr now owns 30,712 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Fink Anne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,174 shares for $139.08 each. As a result, the insider received 441,451 and left with 14,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.68B and an Enterprise Value of 14.24B. As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $152.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DKS has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 83.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.19M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of May 14, 2023 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.24M, compared to 8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 14.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DKS is 4.00, from 2.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

