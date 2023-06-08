FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) closed the day trading at $31.58 up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $31.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549429 shares were traded. FORM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FORM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Shahar Shai sold 4,759 shares for $29.68 per share. The transaction valued at 141,232 led to the insider holds 72,900 shares of the business.

St Dennis Thomas sold 13,000 shares of FORM for $419,973 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 30,890 shares after completing the transaction at $32.31 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, SLESSOR MIKE, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $31.97 each. As a result, the insider received 319,666 and left with 477,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FORM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, FormFactor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORM has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FORM traded about 428.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FORM traded about 560.88k shares per day. A total of 77.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FORM as of May 14, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 3.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $162.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $161.99M. As of the current estimate, FormFactor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.91M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.78M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.94M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $753.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780M and the low estimate is $713.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.