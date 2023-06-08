Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.51

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) closed the day trading at $29.20 down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $29.46. On the day, 655111 shares were traded. FRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when EVANS K TODD bought 389 shares for $31.64 per share. The transaction valued at 12,308 led to the insider holds 38,961 shares of the business.

Avril Matthew E bought 138 shares of FRG for $4,365 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 123,620 shares after completing the transaction at $31.63 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, HERSKOVITS THOMAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 85 shares for $31.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,689 and bolstered with 28,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRG has reached a high of $44.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRG traded about 887.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRG traded about 535.58k shares per day. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.74M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FRG as of May 14, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 3.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 27.34%.

Dividends & Splits

FRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.50 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Franchise Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.4B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.