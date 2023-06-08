Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) was $0.56 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535918 shares were traded. GAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5869 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5535.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GAU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAU now has a Market Capitalization of 127.58M and an Enterprise Value of 71.69M. As of this moment, Galiano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAU has reached a high of $0.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5542.

Shares Statistics:

GAU traded an average of 346.11K shares per day over the past three months and 313.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.23M. Insiders hold about 16.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GAU as of May 14, 2023 were 219.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 232.13k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $363.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363.13M and the low estimate is $363.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.