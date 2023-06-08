Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Stock Closes up 2.79% on Wednesday Trading

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) closed the day trading at $12.90 up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $12.55. On the day, 2428189 shares were traded. GTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTES, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Eliasson Fredrik J bought 50,000 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 578,500 led to the insider holds 71,130 shares of the business.

Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of GTES for $544,910,304 on May 23. The 10% Owner now owns 195,491 shares after completing the transaction at $11.40 per share. On May 23, another insider, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 47,809,634 shares for $11.40 each. As a result, the insider received 544,910,304 and left with 195,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTES now has a Market Capitalization of 3.68B and an Enterprise Value of 5.65B. As of this moment, Gates’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTES has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTES traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTES traded about 1.63M shares per day. A total of 283.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.58M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.57% stake in the company. Shares short for GTES as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $935.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $946.1M to a low estimate of $925.8M. As of the current estimate, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $906.8M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $898M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $921.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.