Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Global-e Online Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $33.99, down -4.12% from its previous closing price of $35.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330488 shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 5.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -496.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLBE traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 21.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of May 14, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $127.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.15M to a low estimate of $127.37M. As of the current estimate, Global-e Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $87.31M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.57M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $581.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.05M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $788.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.83M and the low estimate is $765.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.