Gold Fields Limited (GFI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at $15.59 in the last session, down -0.32% from day before closing price of $15.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4659231 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFI now has a Market Capitalization of 14.32B and an Enterprise Value of 15.02B. As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFI traded on average about 5.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 891.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.33M. Shares short for GFI as of May 14, 2023 were 11.71M with a Short Ratio of 11.71M, compared to 11.45M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GFI is 0.41, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 21.10% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.