GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) was $1.01 for the day, down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536953 shares were traded. GLDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLDG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GoldMining Inc. bought 18,000 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 287,446 led to the insider holds 9,848,552 shares of the business.

GoldMining Inc. bought 3,000 shares of GLDG for $44,395 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 9,830,552 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share. On May 10, another insider, GoldMining Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $13.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,354 and bolstered with 9,827,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLDG now has a Market Capitalization of 168.22M and an Enterprise Value of 167.62M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLDG has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0573.

Shares Statistics:

GLDG traded an average of 677.29K shares per day over the past three months and 822.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.13M. Insiders hold about 5.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDG as of May 14, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.54M on Apr 13, 2023.