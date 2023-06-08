HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, HashiCorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.77, down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $35.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3780253 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Dadgar Armon sold 11,446 shares for $35.05 per share. The transaction valued at 401,207 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 38,234 shares of HCP for $1,324,636 on Jun 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 81,446 shares after completing the transaction at $34.65 per share. On May 30, another insider, MAYFIELD XIV, A CAYMAN ISLANDS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 196,864 shares for $33.14 each. As a result, the insider received 6,523,189 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCP now has a Market Capitalization of 6.67B and an Enterprise Value of 5.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCP traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of May 14, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.67M, compared to 5.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $133.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.8M to a low estimate of $132.5M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.9M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.43M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.89M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.7M and the low estimate is $725M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.