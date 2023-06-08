Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.23 in the prior trading day, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) closed at $0.24, up 1.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7828696 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2360.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when GROSS WILLIAM sold 210,239 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 50,457 led to the insider holds 2,672,612 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM sold 91,463 shares of HLGN for $22,866 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 2,672,612 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Nant Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 158,355 shares for $0.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,749 and bolstered with 26,400,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 47.16M and an Enterprise Value of -57.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2715, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9152.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 196.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of May 14, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 8.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9M to a low estimate of $2.9M. As of the current estimate, Heliogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94M, an increase of 27.10% over than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.75M, up 190.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.75M and the low estimate is $102.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 344.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.