Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Stocks Hit Low of $16.80 Before Closing at $16.96

In the latest session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) closed at $16.96 up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $16.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2446413 shares were traded. HTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Leef Eric sold 1,946 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 31,584 led to the insider holds 55,723 shares of the business.

Leef Eric sold 4,034 shares of HTZ for $77,897 on Feb 09. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 40,809 shares after completing the transaction at $19.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 21.36B. As of this moment, Hertz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $22.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTZ has traded an average of 3.67M shares per day and 2.64M over the past ten days. A total of 321.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of May 14, 2023 were 19.15M with a Short Ratio of 19.15M, compared to 20.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 14.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.69B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.69B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.