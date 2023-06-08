Heska Corporation (HSKA) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs HSKA

After finishing at $119.84 in the prior trading day, Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) closed at $119.87, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793240 shares were traded. HSKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSKA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Wilson Kevin S. bought 11,018 shares for $58.62 per share. The transaction valued at 645,926 led to the insider holds 167,072 shares of the business.

Wilson Kevin S. bought 3,440 shares of HSKA for $205,152 on Dec 22. The CEO and President now owns 156,054 shares after completing the transaction at $59.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSKA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -973.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSKA has reached a high of $119.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 440.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HSKA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 640.59k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $70.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.3M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, Heska Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.68M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.03M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSKA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.31M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.1M and the low estimate is $304.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.