High and low EPS estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)’s current quarter

The price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $10.16 in the last session, down -1.93% from day before closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820198 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Chau On sold 78,810,506 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 624,967,313 led to the insider holds 2,000,000 shares of the business.

Chau On sold 300,000 shares of PLTK for $3,520,140 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 80,810,506 shares after completing the transaction at $11.73 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Chau On, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $10.94 each. As a result, the insider received 2,187,720 and left with 81,110,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72B and an Enterprise Value of 5.48B. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $15.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTK traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 856.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 364.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 17.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $650.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $659.1M to a low estimate of $635.51M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $659.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $647.27M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.96M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.