Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) was $78.82 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $79.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150355 shares were traded. HOLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Mitchell Essex D sold 2,390 shares for $83.73 per share. The transaction valued at 200,115 led to the insider holds 7,212 shares of the business.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN sold 9,128 shares of HOLX for $778,445 on Feb 07. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,298 shares after completing the transaction at $85.28 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Hellmann Elisabeth A, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 1,649 shares for $76.40 each. As a result, the insider received 125,984 and left with 8,545 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOLX now has a Market Capitalization of 19.40B and an Enterprise Value of 19.67B. As of this moment, Hologic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has reached a high of $87.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.01.

Shares Statistics:

HOLX traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.05M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.05% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLX as of May 14, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 6.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.31 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $985M to a low estimate of $928.3M. As of the current estimate, Hologic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1B, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.86B, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.