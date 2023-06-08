Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stocks Hit Low of $99.27 Before Closing at $99.44

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) closed the day trading at $99.44 down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $99.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104774 shares were traded. HZNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HZNP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Pasternak Andy sold 27,129 shares for $113.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,066,323 led to the insider holds 56,338 shares of the business.

Cox Aaron sold 36,148 shares of HZNP for $4,090,847 on Jan 13. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 277 shares after completing the transaction at $113.17 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,368 shares for $113.10 each. As a result, the insider received 380,921 and left with 36,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HZNP now has a Market Capitalization of 22.74B and an Enterprise Value of 22.96B. As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $113.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HZNP traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HZNP traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 228.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.96M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of May 14, 2023 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 6.95M, compared to 3.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.73 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $915.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $922.34M to a low estimate of $906.31M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $876.41M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $997.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.