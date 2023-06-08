How is Innoviva Inc.’s (NASDAQ: INVA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) closed at $13.40 up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $13.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577922 shares were traded. INVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.02.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innoviva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 8,000 shares for $13.05 per share. The transaction valued at 104,384 led to the insider holds 7,215,000 shares of the business.

DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 7,000 shares of INVA for $91,297 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 7,207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.04 per share. On May 30, another insider, DENNER ALEXANDER J, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,560,648 and bolstered with 7,200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVA now has a Market Capitalization of 877.76M and an Enterprise Value of 1.18B. As of this moment, Innoviva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVA has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INVA has traded an average of 710.67K shares per day and 678.82k over the past ten days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.56% stake in the company. Shares short for INVA as of May 14, 2023 were 8.97M with a Short Ratio of 8.97M, compared to 8.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 22.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INVA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1241:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $67.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $67.92M to a low estimate of $67.92M. As of the current estimate, Innoviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.22M, an estimated decrease of -37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.92M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.34M, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.66M and the low estimate is $281.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.