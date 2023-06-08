HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Records 0.61 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.8900 High

After finishing at $0.88 in the prior trading day, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) closed at $0.78, down -11.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0967 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607638 shares were traded. HTGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTGM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94M and an Enterprise Value of -641.11k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGM has reached a high of $24.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5925, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0139.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 207.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 273k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.17M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGM as of May 14, 2023 were 58.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 58.14k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.84 and a low estimate of -$1.84, while EPS last year was -$6.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.63. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6M to a low estimate of $1.6M. As of the current estimate, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6M, an increase of 27.90% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 134.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.